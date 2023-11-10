Intel Sued Over ‘Downfall’ CPU Vulnerability 

A class action lawsuit has been filed against Intel by plaintiffs represented by Bathaee Dunne regarding the handling of speculative execution vulnerabilities in its CPUs, including the recent Downfall attack. The plaintiffs argue that Intel CPUs are “defective” because they remain vulnerable to cyberattacks or experience significant performance slowdowns due to vulnerability fixes. The complaint alleges that Intel was aware of speculative execution vulnerabilities since 2018, following the disclosure of Meltdown and Spectre. Customers are dissatisfied with performance-degrading fixes and accuse Intel of selling flawed CPUs over several years. The Downfall attack is highlighted as a practical threat, resulting in a substantial performance degradation. The plaintiffs seek monetary relief from Intel, with potential damages determined at trial or statutory damages of $10,000 per plaintiff.

