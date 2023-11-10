France and Britain are jointly calling for increased global regulation of commercial surveillance software, prompted by recent spyware scandals involving tools like Pegasus and Predator. They caution against the uncontrolled development and use of surveillance technology, highlighting the potential for misuse with just a few lines of code. The unregulated use of such software raises concerns related to cybersecurity, human rights, and the risk of proliferation. Legal commercial spyware is now seen as an expanding risk, with instances of state actors, criminal groups, and activists utilizing these tools. The call for regulation comes after incidents like the use of Predator spyware in global campaigns targeting officials, civil society, and journalists, as well as the Pegasus scandal that exposed extensive spying on various individuals in 2021.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/france-uk-seek-greater-regulation-of-commercial-spyware/