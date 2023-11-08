Sumo Logic, a provider of cloud monitoring and SIEM tools, has revealed a potential security breach involving unauthorized access to a AWS account. The company has advised customers to rotate credentials used to access Sumo Logic or other systems. The most urgent are API access keys, but users should also change installed collector credentials, third-party credentials, and user passwords. Sumo Logic’s investigation is ongoing, and it will notify customers if malicious access is discovered.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/sumo-logic-urges-users-to-change-credentials-due-to-security-breach/