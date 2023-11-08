Marina Bay Sands Discloses Data Breach Impacting 665k Customers

Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands luxury resort has reported a data breach affecting 665,000 customers, mainly its shopping loyalty program members. The breach occurred on October 19 and 20, allowing an unauthorized third-party to access information such as name, email address, phone number, country of residence, and membership details. The resort has not found evidence of misuse of the exposed data, but the data could be useful for targeted phishing attacks. Marina Bay Sands has launched an investigation and is working with authorities to investigate the issue.

