American Airlines Pilot Union Recovering After Ransomware Attack

The Allied Pilots Association suffered a file-encrypting ransomware attack last week. The organization is now restoring its pilot-facing products and tools and hopes to recover its other services soon.

The APA revealed that hackers used ransomware during the attack. They did not provide additional information on the variant of ransomware or specify if hackers exfiltrated user data. The alliedpilots.org website, now operational, services 15,000 professional pilots who fly for American Airlines. The APA asked all users to reset their credentials before accessing the customer portal and promised to provide more details on the attack after conducting a thorough investigation.

