SIEM and Log Management Provider Graylog Raises $39 Million

Graylog, a provider of security information and event management (SIEM) and log management solutions, has raised $39 million in funding, bringing the total investment in the company to $66.5 million. The funding round was led by Harbert Growth Partners, Piper Sandler Merchant Banking, and Silver Lake Waterman. Graylog offers a centralized log management solution that enables organizations to capture, store, and analyze data from multiple sources. The new investment will be used to accelerate product development and expand the company’s global market presence.

