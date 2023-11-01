Cutting-Edge AI Raises Fears About Risks to Humanity. Are Tech and Political Leaders Doing Enough?

Frontier AI has become the latest buzzword as concerns grow that the emerging technology has capabilities that could endanger humanity. Frontier AI is shorthand for the latest and most powerful AI systems. These systems are based on foundation models, which are algorithms trained on a broad range of information from the internet. That makes frontier AI systems “dangerous because they’re not perfectly knowledgeable,” said one expert. The British Prime Minister is hosting a two-day summit focused on frontier AI, and it’s expected to draw a group of about 100 officials from 28 countries, including U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and executives from key U.S. artificial intelligence companies.

