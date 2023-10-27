UN Chief Appoints 39-Member Panel to Advise on International Governance of Artificial Intelligence

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed a 39-member global advisory panel to report on international governance of artificial intelligence (AI), focusing on its risks, challenges, and opportunities. The diverse group is expected to deliver preliminary recommendations by the end of the year and final recommendations by the summer of 2024. Their findings will contribute to the U.N. Summit of the Future in September 2024, where world leaders will convene to discuss AI and its implications. Guterres stressed the need for coordinated global action to address AI’s potential benefits and harms, including issues related to misinformation, bias, privacy invasion, and discrimination.

