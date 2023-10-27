Kansas Court System Down Nearly 2 Weeks in ‘Security Incident’ That Has Hallmarks of Ransomware

Kansas officials are grappling with a massive computer outage that has left most of the state’s courts offline for two weeks. The outage is suspected to be a ransomware attack, given the characteristics of the disruption, with analysts noting the rising frequency of attacks on state, city, or municipal court systems. In Kansas, the first sign of trouble came on October 12 when electronic filings were paused due to a “security incident.” Details released have been sparse, and the Kansas Judicial Branch has set up a website dealing with the incident, with officials promising to cooperate with any law enforcement investigation.

