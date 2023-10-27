Cranium, a company specializing in securing artificial intelligence (AI) applications and deployments, has secured $25 million in Series A funding, bringing its total investment to $32 million. Telstra Ventures led the funding round, with participation from KPMG and SYN Ventures. Cranium emerged from stealth earlier this year after spinning out of KPMG and helps organizations secure their AI and machine learning systems to ensure they are compliant and trustworthy. The funding will be used for research and development and business expansion. Cranium’s platform allows organizations to gain visibility, security, and compliance across their AI systems.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/ai-security-firm-cranium-raises-25-million/