Harmonic Lands $7M Funding to Secure Generative AI Deployments

London and San Francisco-based startup Harmonic Security has secured $7 million in seed-stage funding to develop technology aimed at securing generative AI deployments in enterprises. Harmonic seeks to address concerns about unregulated AI apps that can harvest corporate data at scale. The funding round was led by Ten Eleven Ventures, and the company will work on software that offers risk assessments of AI applications to pinpoint potential compliance, security, or privacy issues. According to a Gartner study, 55% of global firms are piloting or using generative AI, and many AI apps are unregulated with unclear data handling policies.

