Fraud Prevention Firm Fingerprint Raises $33 Million

Fraud prevention provider Fingerprint has raised $33 million in a Series C funding round led by Nexus Venture Partners and featuring support from Uncorrelated Ventures. Fingerprint’s device fingerprinting technology, launched as a platform-as-a-service solution in 2020, assists organizations in identifying fraudsters while minimizing friction for legitimate users. The system supplies a permanent identifier for every web or mobile user, maintaining accuracy even during browser upgrades. The funds will be used to speed up adoption among larger enterprise customers and develop new tools and features.

