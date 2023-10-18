San Francisco-based startup Darwinium has raised $18 million in a funding round led by US Venture Partners, bringing its total investment to $26 million since it was founded last year. The company offers a digital security and fraud prevention platform that runs on Content Delivery Networks. It enables businesses to make continuous decisions on fraud and risk, offering a single view of customer journeys that run from pre-authentication to payments.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/darwinium-raises-18-million-for-edge-based-fraud-prevention-tech/