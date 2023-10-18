Networking equipment manufacturer D-Link has refuted claims made by a hacker that they had breached the company’s internal network in Taiwan, gaining access to a database containing information about 3 million customers and source code for a network monitoring product. D-Link conducted an investigation and determined that the hacker’s claims were exaggerated. The breach involved an old D-View 6 system that reached its end of life in 2015, and the stolen data was used for registration purposes. D-Link believes that the impact of the breach is limited, and the attacker gained access through an employee falling victim to a phishing attack.

Read more:https://www.securityweek.com/d-link-says-hacker-exaggerated-data-breach-claims/