Signal Pours Cold Water on Zero-Day Exploit Rumors

Representatives from Signal recently dispelled widespread rumors of a zero-day exploit in its encrypted messaging service. Signal conducted an investigation and concluded there was no evidence of an active vulnerability.

The rumors developed from a copy-pasted warning which stated that the “generate link preview” feature was susceptible to exploitation. The anonymous note advised users to turn the feature off in the app’s settings and keep the app updated. The author of the note claimed to work in the US Government, but Signal has not identified the source after working with USG contacts. Experts have previously warned that “generate link preview” features unnecessarily broaden attack surfaces. A similar feature recently led to critical-severity vulnerabilities on WhatsApp, and Apple’s LockDown Mode disables iMessage link previews.

