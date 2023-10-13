Juniper Networks Patches Over 30 Vulnerabilities in Junos OS

Juniper Networks has released patches for over 30 vulnerabilities in Junos OS and Junos OS Evolved, including nine high-severity flaws. The most critical issue allows an unauthenticated attacker with local access to create a backdoor with root privileges, and six other high-severity vulnerabilities can lead to denial of service (DoS). These patches should be applied promptly, as vulnerabilities in networking products are known to have been exploited in the wild.

