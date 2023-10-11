Air Europa, a major Spanish airline, has alerted some customers to cancel their payment cards due to a recent hack. Unauthorized access to a system containing payment card data was detected by the airline. Hackers may have accessed partial credit card numbers, expiration dates, and CVV codes. No other information appears to have been compromised. It is unclear how many individuals are affected, and the relevant authorities have been notified. Air Europa has not disclosed any further information about the incident.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/payment-card-data-stolen-in-air-europa-hack/