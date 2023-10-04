International mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) Lyca Mobile has confirmed that it suffered a cyberattack that disrupted services for several days. The attack, which began late last week, affected customers and retailers’ access to top-ups and impacted national and international calling. While Lyca Mobile has not provided detailed information about the incident, it is investigating whether any personal information was compromised. Mobile telecom services have been restored, but some operational service issues remain. The attack may have involved ransomware, but details are scarce. The incident underscores the physical impact of cyberattacks on society.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/lyca-mobile-services-significantly-disrupted-by-cyberattack/