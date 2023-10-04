Google, Yahoo Boosting Email Spam Protections

Google and Yahoo have jointly announced new email security requirements to enhance protection against phishing and spam. Beginning in the first quarter of the following year, both email providers will mandate bulk senders to authenticate their emails using industry best practices, aiming to bolster user trust in email sources and prevent misuse by attackers exploiting improperly secured systems. Additionally, senders must offer an easy one-click unsubscribe option for commercial emails, with a two-day compliance window. Furthermore, clear spam rate thresholds will be imposed on large senders to reduce unwanted inbox clutter. These measures are seen as fundamental email hygiene steps, with Google and Yahoo encouraging the broader email community to adopt them for improved user security and convenience.

