European Telecommunications Standards Institute Discloses Data Breach

The European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) is a not-for-profit organization that supports the development and testing of technical standards for communication technologies. The organization recently announced that it suffered a cyberattack on its member portal.

The attackers successfully stole a database containing information on ETSI’s online users. The organization has over 900 members from 65 countries, including various academic institutions, government bodies, research entities, and private companies. ETSI is unsure if user credentials were stored in the breached database and advised its users to reset their passwords. The organization is working with the French National Cybersecurity Agency to determine further steps.

