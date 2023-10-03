100k exposed systems endanger power, traffic, water utilities

30 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit Hackernews

Bitsight researchers identified nearly 100,000 exposed industrial control systems (ICSs) that could allow attackers to seize control of various physical infrastructure elements. The report specifically identified power grids, traffic light systems, and water systems that are vulnerable to attacks.

The research team looked at systems communicating with widely used ICS protocols, including Modbus, KNX, BACnet, and Niagara Fox. They found that 100,000 ICSs were public-facing, meaning attackers could access vital location and functionality information. The United States had the most exposed ICSs, followed by Canada, Italy, the UK, and France. The report additionally identified the education sector as having the most public-facing ICSs, with the technology, government, manufacturing, and business services industries also particularly at risk. Bitsight noted that ICSs and other operational technologies should be routinely configured to mitigate cybersecurity risk.

Read More:

https://cybernews.com/news/exposed-systems-endanger-power-traffic-water/