Cloudflare Users Exposed to Attacks Launched From Within Cloudflare: Researchers

Cloudflare, a major cybersecurity vendor offering web application firewall (WAF), bot management, and distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protections, has been warned about gaps in its security controls. These vulnerabilities allow users to bypass customer-configured protection mechanisms and target other users on the platform. The issue arises from shared infrastructure that all Cloudflare tenants have access to, enabling malicious actors to exploit the trust customers place in the platform’s protections to target them via Cloudflare. One of the gaps identified is related to the ‘Authenticated Origin Pulls’ on Transport Layer mechanism, which relies on a Cloudflare SSL certificate for authentication. Another gap was found in the ‘Allowlist Cloudflare IP addresses’ on Network Layer mechanism. Certitude recommends the use of custom certificates for connection authentication and Cloudflare Aegis to mitigate these gaps.

