A Key US Government Surveillance Tool Should Face New Limits, a Divided Privacy Oversight Board Says

The Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board, an independent agency within the executive branch, has recommended that federal spy agencies should be required to obtain court approval before reviewing the communications of US citizens collected through a secretive foreign surveillance program known as Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. This recommendation was made despite opposition from Biden administration officials who argue that such a requirement could hinder terrorism and espionage investigations and weaken national security.

