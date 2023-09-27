Google has open-sourced BinDiff, a binary file comparison utility that has been maintained by the company for over a decade. BinDiff allows users to identify similarities and differences in disassembled code and supports multiple architectures and disassembly tools such as IDA Pro, Binary Ninja, and Ghidra. Security researchers can use BinDiff to analyze multiple versions of the same binary, isolate patches in software updates, and share information across teams. BinDiff was initially a paid tool but was made free in 2016 when Google used it in its malware processing pipeline. Now, Google has released BinDiff’s source code on GitHub to further support the security research community.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/google-open-sources-binary-file-comparison-tool-bindiff/