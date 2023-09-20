Tor-Based Drug Marketplace Piilopuoti Shut Down by Law Enforcement

Finnish authorities, in cooperation with Europol, have seized the Piilopuoti dark web marketplace, which was facilitating the anonymous trade of narcotics. The marketplace, which had been operating on the Tor network since May 2022, was used for the anonymous sale of narcotics smuggled into Finland. The contents of the site’s web server were seized, and the domain’s homepage was replaced with a seizure warning. The operation involved collaboration between Finnish Customs, German and Lithuanian authorities, Europol, Eurojust, and private cybersecurity companies. Multiple cybersecurity experts emphasized the importance of cooperation between authorities and the private sector in taking down illicit dark web sites.

