Discern Security Emerges From Stealth Mode With $3 Million in Funding

California-based cybersecurity startup Discern Security has emerged from stealth mode with $3 million in funding from investors including BoldCap, WestWave Capital, Cyber Mentor Fund, Security Syndicate, and angel investors. Discern Security offers a platform for ongoing policy management across all security tools within an organization. The platform leverages AI to continuously monitor and optimize security controls across the client’s cybersecurity tools. Discern plans to use the investment to expand its product offering and integrations and hire new talent, with the aim of making its platform available to businesses worldwide.

