The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has released a document outlining recommendations for federal agencies to streamline cyber incident reporting to protect critical infrastructure entities. The document provides definitions for reportable cyber incidents and reporting timelines, recommends adopting a model reporting form, and outlines when reporting might be delayed. It also suggests ways to streamline the receipt and sharing of incident reports and threat intelligence, including creating a single reporting portal and engaging with victims after initial incident reporting. The document was developed in coordination with the Cyber Incident Reporting Council (CIRC) and aligns with the Cyber Incident Reporting for Critical Infrastructure Act of 2022 (CIRCIA).

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/dhs-publishes-new-recommendations-on-cyber-incident-reporting/