Canadian Government Targeted With DDoS Attacks by Pro-Russia Group

The Canadian government recently published an alert regarding distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks against Canadian organizations. The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security identified NoName057(16), a Russia-aligned threat actor, as the group behind the attacks.

The report stated that NoName057(16) has launched various DDoS attacks against Canada since March 2022. The group primarily targets the Canadian government, financial, and transportation sectors in attempts to support Russia’s war effort in Ukraine. The threat actor has also targeted various sectors and critical industries in Ukraine and other NATO countries. NoName057(16) typically uses a botnet to attack the web servers of target organizations, and in 2022 it exploited systems infected with the Bobik malware. The Canadian government provided additional safety information for target organizations but noted that in most cases these attacks amount to a nuisance that can be handled on-site.

