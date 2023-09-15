Russian hacker Dariy Pankov has pleaded guilty to computer fraud, facing up to five years in federal prison and a $358,437 forfeiture after developing and selling the malware NLBrute, which was used in cybercriminal activities, resulting in over $350,000 in illicit proceeds between 2016 and 2019. Pankov, a Russian citizen, was extradited from Georgia and charged with using NLBrute to obtain login credentials from tens of thousands of computers globally, selling the stolen credentials on a dark web platform, where they facilitated various illegal activities, including ransomware attacks and tax fraud.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/extradited-russian-hacker-behind-nlbrute-malware-pleads-guilty/