Cash-Strapped IronNet Faces Bankruptcy Options

IronNet, a cybersecurity firm founded by former NSA director General Keith Alexander, is facing financial difficulties, with the company warning that it has run out of money and will have to furlough most of its workforce and significantly reduce operations. IronNet, which launched in 2018 with $78 million in funding, raised more than $400 million in total and went public in a SPAC transaction. However, the company struggled to gain traction in a competitive market and is now exploring strategic alternatives, including the possibility of seeking bankruptcy protection.

