7 Million Users Possibly Impacted by Freecycle Data Breach

Freecycle.org is a non-profit organization that allows users to recycle their belongings. The organization identified a cyber incident on August 30 and began prompting users to reset their passwords.

Freecycle stated hackers were able to access the usernames, user IDs, email addresses, and passwords of millions of users. The organization has 11 million total users in the US and UK, and the hack likely impacted at least 7 million individuals. Freecycle added that the attack seemingly only impacted credentials, and the breach did not include other sensitive financial information. Hackers will likely use the stolen information to send spam messages or conduct phishing attacks.

