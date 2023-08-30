How Quantum Computing Will Impact Cybersecurity

The advancement of quantum computing technology is raising concerns about the potential for these computers to break modern cryptography, rendering current data encryption methods obsolete. The US government has been taking steps to address these concerns, with President Biden releasing a national security memorandum in 2022 and the US House of Representatives passing the Quantum Computing Cybersecurity Preparedness Act.

The National Institutes of Standards and Technology (NIST) has been working on post-quantum cryptography standards, and while commercial quantum computing is still distant, experts believe that current public-key encryption methods may eventually become vulnerable to quantum-based attacks. To prepare for this emerging threat, organizations should consider implementing defense-in-depth strategies and re-evaluating their encryption practices.

