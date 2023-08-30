GitHub Enterprise Server Gets New Security Capabilities

GitHub has launched Enterprise Server 3.10 with new security features, such as custom deployment rules and enhanced visibility through GitHub Projects. Teams using GitHub Actions can create custom deployment protection rules to ensure only compliant deployments proceed to production. Administrators now have greater control over the management and security of runners in GitHub Actions, including disabling repository-level self-hosted runners across the entire organization. The release also simplifies code scanning setup, allows filtering of alerts by file path or language, and introduces fine-grained Personal Access Tokens (PATs) for minimized risk. The release enhances branch protections, backup operations, and supports Swift for code scanning.

