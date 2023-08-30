A significant flaw in multiple major Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) implementations can lead to extended internet outages, according to researcher Ben Cox. BGP is crucial for routing data between autonomous systems on the internet. This flaw is connected to attributes in BGP exchange UPDATE messages, with certain BGP implementations vulnerable to an error triggered by a corrupted attribute. While some vendors have patched their systems, others have not, including Juniper Networks, Nokia, and Extreme Networks. Cox noted that this issue can lead to prolonged internet or peering outages, and he advised affected organizations to implement mitigations, even though some vendors refused to alert their customers.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/bgp-flaw-can-be-exploited-for-prolonged-internet-outages/