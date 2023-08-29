Two Men Arrested Following Poland Railway Hacking

Polish authorities arrested two Polish citizens on Sunday, both suspected of hacking and disrupting the national railway’s communications network. The attacks caused delays near the city of Szczecin on Friday, where about 20 trains were hindered or completely halted.

The two men continued to attack other railway communications networks on Saturday and Sunday with negligible results. Polish police discovered radio equipment in the apartment where the suspects were arrested, which the men used to transmit stop signals. The stop signals that caused delays outside Szczecin were interspersed with segments of the Russian national anthem and Russian President Vladimir Putin speaking. Deputy coordinator of special services Stanislaw Zaryn noted that Russian and Belarussian-aligned actors have attempted to destabilize Polish supply lines to Ukraine multiple times in recent months. 80% of the 150,000 tons of Western military aid allocated to Ukraine between January 2022 and May 2023 were delivered through Poland. Zaryn added that the attack did not endanger railway passengers, and recent railway accidents are not connected to the attacks.

