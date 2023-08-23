Private equity firm Thoma Bravo has announced its plans to merge recently acquired ForgeRock with Ping Identity, two major players in the enterprise identity and access management market. Thoma Bravo has officially closed its $2.3 billion all-cash deal to acquire ForgeRock, and the merger aims to create a combined entity that can better serve customers in the rapidly growing Identity and Access Management market. The firm had previously acquired Ping Identity for $2.8 billion and is looking to consolidate its cybersecurity portfolio in the identity management space, which also includes acquisitions like SailPoint, Proofpoint, and Sophos.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/thoma-bravo-merges-forgerock-with-ping-identity/