Smart Cities: Utopian Dream, Security Nightmare, or Political Gimmick?

The definition of a “smart city” remains ambiguous, encompassing urban areas employing technology to enhance living conditions, yet the extent of smartness required to label a city as such is unclear. Driven by political motivations and tech company interests, smart cities vary in terms of integrated services such as automated traffic control, energy distribution, and waste collection. The accumulation of personal data for improved services introduces privacy concerns, while increasing interconnectivity raises cybersecurity risks. The challenge lies in finding the right balance between the benefits and risks posed by the evolving concept of smart cities.

