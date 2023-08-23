FBI Finds 1,580 Bitcoin in Crypto Wallets Linked to North Korean Hackers 

The FBI has revealed details about six cryptocurrency wallets operated by North Korean hackers, suspected of containing stolen funds, including approximately 1,580 Bitcoin. These wallets are linked to recent thefts of cryptocurrency assets valued at hundreds of millions of dollars. The FBI anticipates that North Korea may attempt to cash out the stolen Bitcoin, estimated to be worth over $40 million.

The hackers, associated with the Lazarus Group and APT38, reportedly stole significant amounts of cryptocurrency from various sources, prompting warnings for private sector entities to scrutinize blockchain data associated with these addresses and guard against transactions involving them. This disclosure follows previous alerts of North Korea’s attempts to generate and launder funds through attacks on blockchain and cryptocurrency entities.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/fbi-finds-1580-bitcoin-in-crypto-wallets-linked-to-north-korean-hackers/