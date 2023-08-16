Google Releases Security Key Implementation Resilient to Quantum Attacks

Google has collaborated with ETH Zurich to develop a quantum-resilient security key implementation that combines traditional elliptic-curve cryptography (ECDSA) with the quantum scheme CRYSTALS-Dilithium, which NIST recently standardized. This hybrid signature scheme aims to provide resistance to quantum attacks. The project, released as part of Google’s OpenSK initiative, offers proof-of-concept (PoC) source code and focuses on optimizing the implementation to run on the constrained hardware of security keys. While quantum attacks are not an immediate threat, Google believes it’s important to develop quantum-resilient cryptography as a proactive measure for the future. The company hopes that its implementation will eventually become standardized and supported by major web browsers.

