GitHub, the code hosting platform owned by Microsoft, has revealed that it paid out more than $1.57 million in rewards through its bug bounty program from February 2022 to February 2023. In total, the platform has awarded over $3.8 million in bug bounty rewards since it started the program on the HackerOne platform in 2016. Last year, GitHub received over 2,000 vulnerability reports and awarded bounties for 364 security defects. The platform also organized the H1-512 live hacking event in Austin, during which it received 182 submissions from 45 researchers and handed out around $700,000 in bug bounties.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/github-paid-out-1-5-million-in-bug-bounties-in-2022/