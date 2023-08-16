Cleaning Products Giant Clorox Takes Systems Offline Following Cyberattack

Cleaning products manufacturer Clorox Company has taken some of its systems offline in response to a cyberattack. The company detected unusual activity on its IT systems and quickly took steps to halt the activity and secure the affected systems. While Clorox has not disclosed the nature of the attack, taking systems offline is a common response to a potential ransomware infection. The company is working to restore its operations and has informed law enforcement and engaged third-party cybersecurity experts to investigate the incident. It is not yet clear whether any data was compromised or stolen in the attack.

