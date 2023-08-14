US Shuts Down Bulletproof Hosting Service LolekHosted, Charges Its Polish Operator

US authorities seized LolekHosted.net and the domain used by the bulletproof hosting service LolekHosted. Court documents claim that cybercriminals used the domain for almost a decade to distribute ransomware, phishing, and DDoS attacks.

Polish national Artur Karol Grabowksi first registered the web hosting service company in 2014. In his tenure as the company’s primary operator, he allowed LolekHosted clients to register with false information, ignored abuse complaints from third parties, protected his clients from legal inquiries, and hid the IP addresses of client servers. The NetWalker ransomware operation was hosted on Grabowski’s service, which attacked over 400 victims and took $146 million in Bitcoin ransom payments. Grabowski is currently a fugitive, facing up to 45 years in prison and the forfeiture of $21.5 million. US, Polish, and Europol agencies worked to arrest five other site administrators in Poland.

