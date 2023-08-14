Ford Says Wifi Vulnerability Not a Safety Risk to Vehicles

Texas Instruments recently disclosed a bug in the Wi-Fi driver of its SYNC 3 infotainment system, which is used in multiple Ford and Lincoln vehicles. Ford announced that the vulnerability does not pose a safety risk to its customers.

Ford also stated that it is working with TI to address the bug, which has a CVSS score of 8.8 to 9.6. The auto manufacturer added that there is currently no evidence that the vulnerability has been exploited, and even if a skilled attacker were to gain access to the infotainment system, the unit is firewalled from the rest of the car’s systems. Until Ford releases a software patch in the near future, the company advises customers to turn off the Wi-Fi functionality through the SYNC 3’s settings menu.

