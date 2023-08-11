India Passes Data Protection Legislation in Parliament. Critics Fear Privacy Violation

Indian lawmakers have approved a data protection legislation aimed at regulating big tech firms and penalizing companies for data breaches. The legislation, known as the Digital Personal Data Protection bill, seeks to establish a framework for data protection and limit cross-border data transfers. However, concerns have been raised about the potential impact on citizens’ privacy rights. Critics argue that the legislation could grant the government excessive access to user data and weaken existing laws safeguarding privacy. Digital rights groups have expressed concerns that the law could increase government control over personal data and lead to censorship. The bill has been passed by both houses of Parliament and awaits formal signing by the ceremonial president before becoming law.

