In Other News: macOS Security Reports, Keyboard Spying, VPN Vulnerabilities

SecurityWeek presents a weekly cybersecurity roundup featuring lesser-known but significant stories for a comprehensive grasp of the field. This week’s highlights include AI-assisted data theft through keystroke sound analysis, DHS announcing $374 million for state and local cybersecurity, Interpol’s closure of phishing platform 16shop with arrests in Indonesia and Japan, US Health and Human Services issuing a Rhysida ransomware alert, new low-demanding ransomware groups due to code leaks, China’s state-sponsored RedHotel targeting multiple sectors across continents, macOS security reports revealing trojan and dark web threats, cybersecurity vulnerabilities in all London VC-backed firms, Google’s plan for frequent Chrome security updates, TunnelCrack VPN vulnerability disclosure, NCC Group and Rapid7 layoffs, and attacks targeting old Zyxel routers via known vulnerabilities.

