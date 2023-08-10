European Startup Pistachio Raises €3.25 Million for Cybersecurity Training Platform

Norwegian startup Pistachio has acquired €3.25 million (approximately $3.5 million) in funding for its AI-powered cybersecurity training platform. The platform utilizes artificial intelligence to develop personalized training and automated attack simulations tailored to an organization’s employees. Each employee’s profile is used to generate a customized training program, with attack simulations continually running and slowing down only as users attain specific levels of security awareness. The platform boasts quick integration, providing customers with immediate access. The funding, led by investor group Signals Venture Capital, will be utilized to accelerate Pistachio’s expansion in Europe and entry into the North American market.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/european-startup-pistachio-raises-e3-25-million-for-cybersecurity-training-platform/