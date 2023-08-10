Check Point to Acquire SASE Security Firm Perimeter 81 for $490 Million

Network security company Check Point Software has announced its acquisition of Perimeter 81, a provider of Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solutions, for approximately $490 million. Perimeter 81 offers cloud-delivered solutions for securing remote access, network traffic, and endpoint devices. Despite being valued at $1 billion a year ago, the acquisition price is over 50% lower. The acquisition is set to be finalized in the third quarter of 2023, and Check Point plans to integrate Perimeter 81’s capabilities into its existing architecture to offer a unified security solution across networks, the cloud, and remote users.

