A cyberattack has targeted hospital computer systems across several states, leading to the closure of some emergency rooms and the diversion of ambulances. The attack, described as a “data security incident,” occurred at facilities operated by Prospect Medical Holdings, which has hospitals and clinics in California, Texas, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Pennsylvania. The company took its systems offline to investigate the incident with the help of third-party cybersecurity experts.

While emergency departments have started reopening, many primary care services remained closed as security experts work to assess the extent of the attack and restore normal operations. Similar disruptions were reported in other facilities within the Prospect network.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/a-cyberattack-has-disrupted-hospitals-and-health-care-in-five-states/