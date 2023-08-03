These Are the Top Five Cloud Security Risks, Qualys Says

Qualys, a cloud security specialist, has identified the top five cloud security risks based on its analysis of its own platform and third-party data. These risks include misconfigurations, external-facing vulnerabilities, weaponized vulnerabilities, malware within a cloud environment, and remediation lag. Misconfigurations remain a significant concern, often stemming from misunderstanding or misusing the shared responsibility model between cloud service providers and consumers. Qualys also emphasizes the need for greater adoption of Center for Internet Security (CIS) benchmarks to harden cloud environments and recommends using the benchmarks as a baseline to reduce the risk of security incidents in cloud deployments.

