Jericho Security Raises $3 Million for Awareness Training Powered by Generative AI

Jericho Security, a New York-based startup, has raised $3 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Era, a global investment firm. Other participants in the funding round include Alcove, Alumni Venture Group, Contrary, FoundersXFund, Lux Capital, MetaLabs, Textbook, Thorntree, and angel investors. The startup, founded in 2023, aims to address the emerging threats posed by generative AI-powered attacks, such as social engineering and phishing, through employee training. Jericho Security uses AI to create personalized simulations and educational content to help organizations train their employees to defend against such attacks. The company is already working with partners in the finance, healthcare, and government sectors.

